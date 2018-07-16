Media player
London Luton Airport celebrates its 80th anniversary
London Luton Airport, which pioneered affordable air travel after World War Two, is marking its 80th birthday.
It was opened on 16 July 1938 by the Secretary of State for Air, Kingsley Wood.
Since then it has been the scene of more than a few emotional arrivals.
16 Jul 2018
