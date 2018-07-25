Field fires leave crews 'exhausted'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Large field blazes leave firefighters 'exhausted'

It has been a busy few weeks for fire crews dealing with field fires after the prolonged spell of hot weather.

Video shows crews from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire tackling two large fires near Bedford.

And a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said crews were "exhausted" after the brigade received 450 emergency calls in four days.

  • 25 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Fire services 'fighting fire with fire'