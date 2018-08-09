Video

The parents of a transgender woman who died days before being accepted for gender reassignment surgery have told how her death has inspired them to help others.

Synestra de Courcy, from Stevenage, originally approached the NHS for help, but wanted to speed up the process and turned to sex work to fund the operation overseas.

She started taking recreational drugs and died in 2015, aged 23, just days before the health service wrote to her approving her treatment.