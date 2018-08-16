Burglars use hook to steal 22 bikes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Milton Keynes: Raiders steal 22 bikes from shop

Burglars have stolen 22 bikes worth £70,000 by smashing a hole in the wall of a shop in Milton Keynes.

CCTV pictures show a man hooking the top-end models by their wheels before dragging them away.

It happened on Sunday night at Corley Cycles, whose owner Phil Corley said it seemed to have been "very well planned".

  • 16 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Newsagent sleeps on floor to stop thieves