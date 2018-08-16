Burglars use hook to steal 22 bikes

Media player
Video
Milton Keynes: Raiders steal 22 bikes from shop
Burglars have stolen 22 bikes worth £70,000 by smashing a hole in the wall of a shop in Milton Keynes.
CCTV pictures show a man hooking the top-end models by their wheels before dragging them away.
It happened on Sunday night at Corley Cycles, whose owner Phil Corley said it seemed to have been "very well planned".
16 Aug 2018
