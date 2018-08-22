Weighing 3,500 zoo animals in a day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Weighing 3,500 animals in a day at Whipsnade Zoo

Do you ever struggle to get your pets to obey orders?

Spare a thought for the staff at Whipsnade Zoo, who have to try and coax 3,500 animals on to scales for their annual weigh-in.

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Fire tears through crops near zoo