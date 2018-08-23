Patient left waiting hours for ambulance
Patient left waiting hours for South Central Ambulance

Sylvia Marsh, 79, lay on paving stones in her back garden for three-and-a-half hours after falling and breaking her hip.

Figures obtained by the BBC after a Freedom of Information request show that between 2015 and 2017, the number of calls received by UK ambulance services increased by 15%.

Paul Jefferies, from South Central Ambulance Service, which covers High Wycombe, said if patients experienced delays it was because "higher categories of calls took priority".

Video Journalist: Matt Graveling

