Patient left waiting hours for ambulance

Sylvia Marsh, 79, lay on paving stones in her back garden for three-and-a-half hours after falling and breaking her hip.

Figures obtained by the BBC after a Freedom of Information request show that between 2015 and 2017, the number of calls received by UK ambulance services increased by 15%.

Paul Jefferies, from South Central Ambulance Service, which covers High Wycombe, said if patients experienced delays it was because "higher categories of calls took priority".

