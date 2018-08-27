Big dreams of DJ and guitarist, aged 11

Media player
Big dreams of Milton Keynes DJ and guitarist, aged 11
An 11-year-old boy who set up his own DJ business when he was nine said he dreams of being a professional guitarist and radio presenter.
Luke, from Milton Keynes, goes by the name DJ Lukey Boy and gets paid to play all types of events, for both adults and children.
27 Aug 2018
