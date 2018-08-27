Big dreams of DJ and guitarist, aged 11
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Big dreams of Milton Keynes DJ and guitarist, aged 11

An 11-year-old boy who set up his own DJ business when he was nine said he dreams of being a professional guitarist and radio presenter.

Luke, from Milton Keynes, goes by the name DJ Lukey Boy and gets paid to play all types of events, for both adults and children.

  • 27 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Pink and Ed Sheeran help DJ to propose