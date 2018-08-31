Insta-famous dogs turn out for show
Video

The UK's best-loved dachshunds on social media have met their adoring public at a special event.

DachshundTown takes place each year near Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, with enough novelty clothes to shake a stick at.

