St Albans teacher's hidden book cover pebbles inspire reading
A primary school teacher hid numerous pebbles daubed with famous book covers to inspire children to read during the summer holidays.
Ella Dickson, who teaches at Beaumont School in St Albans, painted the pebbles before hiding them throughout the town's Marshalswick library for children to find.
05 Sep 2018
