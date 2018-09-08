Would you pass the number plate test?

Media player
Drivers' eyesight is being tested in three areas.
The eyesight of drivers is being tested in three areas of England.
Thames Valley, Hampshire and West Midlands police forces are trialling a 20m (65ft) test on motorists.
Those who fail the DVLA standard test will have their licence revoked.
08 Sep 2018
