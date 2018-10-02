Video

A man living beside the A1 says he "will not take down" a replica speed camera he made for £40.

Mike Lacey, 72, made the fake camera using drainpipe and guttering to slow drivers passing his house in Beeston, Bedfordshire.

Mr Lacey claimed authorities said the structure was "distracting" and asked for it to be removed.

The village is split by the dual-carriageway, which has a speed limit in the area of 50mph.