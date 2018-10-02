Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I will not take down' A1 fake speed camera
A man living beside the A1 says he "will not take down" a replica speed camera he made for £40.
Mike Lacey, 72, made the fake camera using drainpipe and guttering to slow drivers passing his house in Beeston, Bedfordshire.
Mr Lacey claimed authorities said the structure was "distracting" and asked for it to be removed.
The village is split by the dual-carriageway, which has a speed limit in the area of 50mph.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-45713270/i-will-not-take-down-a1-fake-speed-cameraRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window