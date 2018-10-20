Silent disco held in dementia care trial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Silent disco for Hertfordshire dementia care home residents
A silent disco for residents at a dementia care home in Hertfordshire has been greeted with a "fantastic" response.
People living at Margaret House, Barley, took part in the trial session - believed by organisers to be the first time the audio experience has been used as a stimulus for UK dementia patients.
Leanne Smith, activities coordinator at the residency, got the idea from a care home in Australia.
Watching people engage and enjoy themselves at the event just made her "well up", she said.
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-45901579/silent-disco-for-hertfordshire-dementia-care-home-residentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window