Yes sir... they can boogie

Video

A silent disco for residents at a dementia care home in Hertfordshire has been greeted with a "fantastic" response.

People living at Margaret House, Barley, took part in the trial session - believed by organisers to be the first time the audio experience has been used as a stimulus for UK dementia patients.

