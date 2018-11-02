Police look into 20-strong 'pub fight'
Officers are carrying out inquiries after reports of an "altercation" involving about 20 people at a pub.

Police were called to the Bell Pub, High Street, Tring, Hertfordshire, at 20:22 GMT on Sunday but said those involved had left the scene when officers arrived.

Police said no crimes had been directly reported to them, but officers had asked for a copy of the pub's CCTV.

