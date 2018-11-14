Cave 'risk' status is 'call to action'

Video

The placing of a 14th Century cave of mystical carvings on the "at risk" register has been described as a "call to action".

Royston Cave is believed to have been used by the Order of the Knights Templar as a secret meeting place.

English Heritage has added it to the Heritage at Risk Register because of increasing water damage.

Cave manager Nicky Paton says he believes it will bring about the "needed conservation" to stabilise the carvings.