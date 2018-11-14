'Knights Templar' carvings at risk
Royston Cave in Royston, near Cambridge, is believed to have been used by the Order of the Knights Templar as a secret meeting place. It was discovered by accident in the middle of the 18th century and is full of carvings.

  • 14 Nov 2018