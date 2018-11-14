'Knights Templar' carvings at risk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mystical cave carvings at risk
Royston Cave in Royston, near Cambridge, is believed to have been used by the Order of the Knights Templar as a secret meeting place. It was discovered by accident in the middle of the 18th century and is full of carvings.
14 Nov 2018
