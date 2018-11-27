Boy, 10, meets his 'superman' life-saver

Video

A 10-year-old boy who had a rare blood disorder has been reunited with the man who helped save his life.

Rupert Cross, from Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, was diagnosed four years ago and spent 80 days in a specialist unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital on a course of chemotherapy.

Billy Higgins, from Essex, joined the bone marrow register when he saw a woman he liked in the queue, who has since become his wife.

He was found to be a match and had an operation to become a donor.

Rupert, who loves playing sport, has since gone on to make a full recovery and describes Billy as his "superman".