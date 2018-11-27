Boy meets 'superman' life-saver

Video

A 10-year-old boy who had a rare blood disorder has been reunited with the man who helped save his life.

Rupert Cross, from Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, was diagnosed four years ago and spent 80 days in a specialist unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital on a course of chemotherapy.

Billy Higgins, from Essex, joined the bone marrow register when he saw a woman he liked in the queue.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.