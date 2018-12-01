'Putting a country house to bed'

Video

Every winter, rooms throughout Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire are meticulously cleaned and packed away in what is known as "putting the house to bed".

Head of collections at the country house, Pippa Shirley, said the procedure was "very much rooted in history".

Alice de Rothschild, who was in charge of the house in the late 18th and early 19th Century, left behind a legacy of "Miss Alice's Rules" for housekeeping, which are now used in conjunction with modern cleaning methods.