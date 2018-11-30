Guard's 'trauma' at van axe attack

Video

A security guard said he was in "complete shock and trauma" as a group of masked men used axes, metal poles and hammers to smash his van while he was inside it.

Manjeet Pancholi and his dog, Bonnie, had been sent to patrol the Willow Drift caravan site in Bedford after CCTV there was vandalised.

Another security guard was also targeted as he sat in a car nearby, but neither man was hurt.

Bedford Borough Council said it was "assisting police" and that extra security and temporary CCTV had been put in place at the site.

The guards are contractors who were working on behalf of the council.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said an investigation was under way.