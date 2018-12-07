Bodycam shows bomb hoaxer arrest

Video

Bodycam footage of the moment a teenage bomb hoaxer was arrested in his bedroom has been released by police.

George Duke-Cohan, 19, sparked nationwide panic and a transatlantic investigation after sending UK and US schools threatening emails, leading to hundreds being evacuated.

He also tricked a US airport, saying an inbound flight had been hijacked.

Duke-Cohan was jailed for three years at Luton Crown Court.

His arrest at his home in Watford, Hertfordshire, followed an investigation by the National Crime Agency in the UK, with help from the FBI.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.