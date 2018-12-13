'My son never came home from football'
Luca Campanaro: Mother 'in awe' of football death son

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who died while playing football has said she is "in awe" of her son.

Luca Campanaro died after colliding with another player while in goal for Bedgrove Dynamos in Hillingdon, west London, on Sunday.

Weeks before his death, Luca had decided he wanted to donate his organs after watching Channel 5 transplant programme Gift of Life.

His mum, Jo Camapanaro, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said she knew it was a serious injury "from the minute he went down and didn't get back up".

