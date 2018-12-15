Media player
Pigs-in-blankets turned into ice cream at Hitchin parlour
First there were battered sprouts and now there's pigs-in-blankets ice cream.
The festive flavour has been created by 30-year-old Fabio Vincenti at his ice cream parlour in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.
But what do our brave taste testers think?
15 Dec 2018
