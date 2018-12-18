'My son felt safe carrying a knife'

Video

The mother of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Luton said her son always felt the need to carry a knife on him in the town.

Azaan Kaleem was stabbed in the street following a disagreement. Four people have been convicted over his death.

Mr Kaleem's mother, Roseann Taylor, said her son believed he needed to protect himself and paid the ultimate price.

"Azaan was actually stealing the knives from my mum's kitchen drawers," said Ms Taylor.