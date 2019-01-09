Police break into flat to rescue hostage
Josh Pitt inquest: Hostage rescue footage shown to jury

The moment armed police burst into a flat to rescue a woman being held hostage by her partner has been captured on police bodycam.

Josh Pitt, 24, shouted "I want a negotiator" and "I will kill myself" while holding Katherine Moore hostage at his flat in Luton. He had armed himself with kitchen knives.

After Ms Moore was rescued, Mr Pitt attacked one of the officers and was shot dead.

A jury was shown the footage as part of an inquest at Ampthill Coroner's Court, which is due to finish on 15 January.

