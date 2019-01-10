Car spotted at 129mph near M40 roadworks

Media player
Car spotted at 129mph near M40 Buckinghamshire roadworks
A driver has been arrested after being spotting travelling at nearly 130mph (209km/h) close to motorway roadworks.
Thames Valley Police stopped the BMW 3 Series GT on the M40 near Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at about 03:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The force posted video on Twitter of the car being followed by roads policing officers.
The post, with the hashtag "don't risk it", said the driver failed a drug wipe test, which can detect illegal substances in a person's saliva.
10 Jan 2019
