Car spotted at 129mph near M40 roadworks

Video

A driver has been arrested after being spotting travelling at nearly 130mph (209km/h) close to motorway roadworks.

Thames Valley Police stopped the BMW 3 Series GT on the M40 near Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at about 03:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The force posted video on Twitter of the car being followed by roads policing officers.

The post, with the hashtag "don't risk it", said the driver failed a drug wipe test, which can detect illegal substances in a person's saliva.