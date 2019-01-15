Media player
'Adventurous' Greta just can't resist giving it a go after watching her daughter climb.
A 99-year-old grandmother dubbed "adventurous" by her family decided to tackle a climbing wall for the first time.
Greta Plowman, from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, originally planned to just support her 70-year-old daughter Judith's climb - but then wanted to give it a go.
Her grandson Tim Dobson helped her make the 6m (19.7ft) ascent.
15 Jan 2019
