Ice cream loving burglar jailed

Video

A sweet-toothed burglar has been jailed for five years and five months after CCTV captured him eating a tub of ice cream during a series of break-ins.

Paul Hayman, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to four burglaries and two attempted burglaries in the town.

At one property, Hayman was seen eating ice cream on the back porch, and at another its owner found their garage wide open along with two ice cream pots and a spoon, Bedfordshire Police said.

The force said the "repeat offender" had stolen "thousands of pounds worth of property" during his burglaries.