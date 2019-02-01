Animals frolic in East of England snow
Video

Animals enjoy East of England snowfall

Snowfall has been welcomed by pets and their owners in the East of England with pictures and videos posted across social media.

Several centimetres of snow covered parts the region, with Met Office weather warnings issued as the snow turned to ice.

More than 400 schools closed across Luton, Central Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire on Friday due to the conditions.

