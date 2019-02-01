Animals frolic in East of England snow

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Animals enjoy East of England snowfall
Snowfall has been welcomed by pets and their owners in the East of England with pictures and videos posted across social media.
Several centimetres of snow covered parts the region, with Met Office weather warnings issued as the snow turned to ice.
More than 400 schools closed across Luton, Central Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire on Friday due to the conditions.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-47095621/animals-enjoy-east-of-england-snowfallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window