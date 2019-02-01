A winter walk on the wild side

Video

Animals at a zoo in Bedfordshire have been exploring the wintry conditions after snowfall in the county.

Amur tigers, suited to a Siberian climate, yaks and penguins were among the residents at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo choosing to go outside in the cold.

Animal operations manager Matthew Webb said: "A number of our animals come from extreme climates so they are well adapted to this cold weather."

The zoo said "more straw as bedding and extra heating" would be provided if required.