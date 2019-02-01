A winter walk on the wild side

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ZSL Whipsnade Zoo animals explore snowy conditions
Animals at a zoo in Bedfordshire have been exploring the wintry conditions after snowfall in the county.
Amur tigers, suited to a Siberian climate, yaks and penguins were among the residents at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo choosing to go outside in the cold.
Animal operations manager Matthew Webb said: "A number of our animals come from extreme climates so they are well adapted to this cold weather."
The zoo said "more straw as bedding and extra heating" would be provided if required.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-47095624/zsl-whipsnade-zoo-animals-explore-snowy-conditionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window