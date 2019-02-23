Love Island's Malin - 'I just wanna be free'

Video

Being a social influencer has caused anxiety and a desire to "be free", former Love Island castaway Malin Andersson says.

The 26-year-old reality TV star, from Bedfordshire, has nearly a million followers across her social platforms and can earn more than £400 per picture post.

She says the constant pressure to "look fine", negative comments from internet trolls and the need to keep her social views high is affecting her mental health and wellbeing.

In January, her one-month-old daughter Consy died after being born seven weeks prematurely with cardiomyopathy - a disease of the heart.

Ms Andersson told the BBC that she and her family had learned so much from her daughter's short life.

"She's taught us how to love deeply, care passionately and she will live on in our hearts forever."

