Pancake race still going after 600 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pancake Day: 'World's oldest' race still going in Olney

A pancake race that started nearly 600 years ago is still going strong in 2019.

The traditional Olney Pancake Race, in the Buckinghamshire town, is thought to have begun in 1445 after one woman had to run to church because she was late.

Only woman who are over 18 and have lived in the town for more than three months can enter.

  • 05 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Ice weather for pancakes