Digger man filmed himself wrecking homes

Digger man filmed himself wrecking Hertfordshire homes
A builder who caused nearly £1m in damage when he wrecked five newly-built homes with a digger has been jailed.
Daniel Neagu, 31, filmed himself and whooped in delight as he destroyed the properties in a dispute over wages.
The 31-year-old of Harrow, north-west London, admitted criminal damage to the homes in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, on 11 August.
Sentencing Neagu to four years in prison on Tuesday, judge Stephen Warner said the "wanton vandalism" was a "pure act of revenge".
06 Mar 2019
