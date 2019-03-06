Drive-by shooting on street caught on CCTV

Video

The moment a gun-wielding cyclist was shot at on a residential street by men in a passing car has been captured on a homeowner's CCTV camera.

The shooting happened in Hockwell Ring, Luton, last August. No-one was injured, but shotgun pellets and holes were found by police at the scene.

The cyclist - Reanae Charlery, aged 21 - was sentenced on Wednesday at Luton Crown Court. He received four years and three months in prison for possessing an imitation firearm and drug offences.

Last month Fahied Ali, 18, was sentenced to seven years and Kevin Raveendrakumar, 19, to three years in prison over the shooting.

The prosecution said the incident was drug and gang related.

Judge Barbara Mensah said the incident showed that "dealing in drugs is an evil business".