Video

Footage of a builder tearing through five newly-built homes with his digger due to a pay dispute has been released by police.

Daniel Neagu, 31, filmed himself and whooped in delight as he destroyed the properties, causing almost £1m of damage.

The 31-year-old of Harrow, north-west London, admitted criminal damage to the homes in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, on 11 August.

Sentencing Neagu to four years in prison on Tuesday, judge Stephen Warner said the "wanton vandalism" was a "pure act of revenge".

