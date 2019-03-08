Meet the world champion kickboxer, aged 10

Media player
Video
Roma Patsalides: The world champion kickboxer, aged 10
A 10-year-old world champion kickboxer says she is aiming to fight at the highest level possible.
Roma Patsalides, from Luton, started in the sport at the age of three and has since fought more than 30 times.
She is due to defend her world K1 title in her hometown on Saturday.
She said: "When you hear all the supporters calling your name and clapping for you, you feel like you're on top of the world."
