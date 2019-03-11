Knife haul found in parkland sweep

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knife haul found in Luton parkland sweep
A number of dangerous weapons have been found by members of public and police in a sweep of parkland on a Bedfordshire housing estate.
Volunteers scoured the undergrowth in Hockwell Ring, Luton, on Sunday, as part of police efforts to crack down on knife crime.
Home Office figures show recorded incidents in Bedfordshire rose 52% in the five years from 2013, from 273 to 415.
Sgt Ben Dimmock said: "We know gangs carry and use these knives to hurt other people."
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-47529422/knife-haul-found-in-luton-parkland-sweepRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window