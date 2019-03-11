Knife haul found in parkland sweep

Video

A number of dangerous weapons have been found by members of public and police in a sweep of parkland on a Bedfordshire housing estate.

Volunteers scoured the undergrowth in Hockwell Ring, Luton, on Sunday, as part of police efforts to crack down on knife crime.

Home Office figures show recorded incidents in Bedfordshire rose 52% in the five years from 2013, from 273 to 415.

Sgt Ben Dimmock said: "We know gangs carry and use these knives to hurt other people."