'Amazingly, there were no fatalities'
A lorry clipped the back of a car on a motorway sending it into the hard shoulder and the path of another lorry, dashcam footage has revealed.
The video was captured on the M1 near Milton Keynes on 7 March.
"Amazingly, there were no fatalities following this incident," Thames Valley Police said.
The lorry driver, Zbigniew Kaczorowski, 55, from Poland, admitted dangerous driving at Buckinghamshire Magistrates Court.
The motorway, between junctions 15 and 14, was closed for three hours.
18 Mar 2019
