Teenager left 'for dead' in hit-and-run

This is the moment a 14-year-old boy is "left for dead" in a hit-and-run by a speeding car fleeing police.

Mohammed Casim Hussain, 20, attempted to evade armed officers on Leagrave Road, Luton, on 14 March 2018 while travelling at 59mph (95km/h) - nearly three times the speed limit.

At the same time, Ibrahim Ahmed tried to cross the road but was knocked into the air by Hussain, landing several metres away.

Ibrahim was given first aid by police at the roadside and officers were praised for helping save the boy’s life. After suffering organ damage and internal bleeding, he is still recovering.

Hussain, from Southampton Gardens in the town, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to 16 months in a young offenders’ institution after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.