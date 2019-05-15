Media player
Stevenage pupil taking GCSEs using eye movement
A 16-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is taking his GCSEs using just his eyes.
Will, who attends Lonsdale School in Stevenage, is unable to talk or write, so will be using a specially-designed computer that reads his eye movement.
He will be given 700% more time to allow for the computer to recognise the letters being communicated.
His mum, Sam, says: "He's now starting to look at his future career."
15 May 2019
