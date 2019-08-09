Murder trial shown video of victim struggling to talk
Maids Moreton: Trial shown video of drugged victim

A churchwarden drugged his older lover then filmed him struggling to speak as part of a plot to make him think he was losing his mind.

Ben Field, 28, was convicted of murdering Peter Farquhar, 69, who died in October 2015.

Jurors were told Mr Field gradually tried to make his victim believe he was losing his mind by poisoning his food and drink with hallucinogens.

