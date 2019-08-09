Media player
Maids Moreton: Duped 83-year-old woman's call to bank
An elderly woman who was duped by a much younger man into believing they were in a relationship called her bank to withdraw thousands of pounds to help his brother.
The call was played in court during the trial of 28-year-old Ben Field, who was found guilty of defrauding Ann Moore-Martin, 83, in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.
She is heard inquiring about withdrawing all of her money to contribute £27,000 towards the cost of a dialysis machine for his seriously ill brother, Tom, 24. But the trial was told Field's story was a lie.
