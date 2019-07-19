Footage shows moment of 'car cruise' crash
Footage shows moment of Stevenage 'car cruise' crash

Footage posted online has shown the moment two cars crashed at a "car cruise" gathering, injuring 17 people.

The vehicles collided on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Two people were seriously injured and 15 more hurt.

One of the charity event's organisers described it as a "nightmare".

