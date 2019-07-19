Nurse rushed to help at 'car cruise' crash scene

Video

An off-duty nurse who witnessed the aftermath of a "car cruise" crash that injured 17 people has told how she tried to help those at the scene.

Kimberley Chowdhary had been at the event in Stevenage, when the vehicles collided on Monkswood Way, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, at the charity event.

"When it happened, everyone ran towards it and I saw people on the floor, so I instantly go down on the floor and tried to help a young girl who was bleeding from the head," she told BBC News.