'Car cruise crash left me in a wheelchair'

A 20-year-old man has spoken of the moment a car ploughed into him and his girlfriend when it crashed at a cruising event.

Rhys Hunt and Maya Atkins, 17, were standing in a dual carriageway central reservation in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, when two cars collided and hit a group of bystanders.

Mr Hunt, from Hatfield, was left with several broken bones and spent 18 days in hospital. He is currently confined to a wheelchair and will have to learn to walk again.

"I think everyone who was involved in the crash feels lucky to be alive," said Mr Hunt.

Miss Atkins, from Welwyn Garden City, suffered minor injuries. She said she might not be able to return to college if her boyfriend needed a longer period of care.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.