Video captures rain pouring into airport terminal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Luton Airport: Video captures rain pouring into airport terminal

An airport has apologised after rainfall led to water pouring from the roof of the building.

Passengers said they "couldn't believe" what was happening as they filmed rain falling inside London Luton Airport.

A spokesman for the airport said: "Following a period of unprecedented rainfall, we have experienced water damage in a number of locations.

"We apologise for any disruption to services while we seek to resolve the issue."

  • 09 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Torrential rain lashes Japan