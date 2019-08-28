Torrential rain fails to stop world record play

Video

A group of sportsmen has refused to let torrential rain stop play as they look to create a new world record for continuous cricket.

Twenty-four players at Blunham Cricket Club have been out in all weather conditions as they attempt 168 hours of non-stop play, the equivalent of seven days.

"It's been up and down, emotional - we've just got to keep going," club captain George Hutson said.

The record-breaking attempt, played in ever-changing weather conditions, is helping to raise money for local charities and to improve facilities for the club.