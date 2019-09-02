'Rare' white squirrel spotted in garden

Media player
White 'albino' squirrel spotted in Bromham garden
A "rare" white squirrel has been spotted "eating peaches" in a garden in Bedfordshire.
The squirrel is thought to be albino, meaning it lacks the pigment melanin - giving it bright white fur and red eyes.
Nikita Rai, who spotted the animal in her garden in Bromham, said she had "never seen one" in her life and was "surprised" by its visit.
The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire said the squirrel was a "rare sight in the UK".
It added that its bright fur meant it was easier for predators to spot in the wild.
02 Sep 2019
