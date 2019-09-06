CCTV shows women attacked in violent home robbery

Video

CCTV pictures have captured the moment a man posed as a delivery driver before attacking three people in a house robbery.

He called at the property in Luton with a parcel then launched a "shocking" attack when the front door was opened, Bedfordshire Police said.

A 61-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital while her daughter, 26, and a teenage girl were seriously hurt.

The force has identified a suspect but said it believed he had fled the country.