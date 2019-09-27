Gang member jailed for knife attack

Video

A gang member has been sentenced to 11 years for attacking a rival with a knife in broad daylight.

Tyriq Richards-Tindle, 20, of Ashburham Road, Luton, approached his victim who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, waiting at traffic lights in the town.

The victim survived the attack but required "several surgeries", Bedfordshire Police said.

Richards-Tindle was sentenced at Luton Crown Court for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.